SHORTSVILLE – Richard A. Carney age 85, died on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at. Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
There will be no prior calling hours. A private burial will be held in Riverview Cemetery.
It is requested that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
435 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620.
Richard was born on May 17, 1935 in Manchester, N.Y. the son of the late Henry and Mabel VanNorman Carney. He was a member of the Shortsville Methodist Church and Red Jacket Rotary Club where he was named Rotarian of the Year and a Paul Harris Fellow. Richard was a Boy Scout leader for 15 years. He was named National Volunteer of the Year through a GM Volunteer program for starting the Therapeutic Riding program and building the barns and riding ring at the Finger Lakes DDSO for the residents. He played Santa for FLDDSO and the Shortsville Community. Richard enjoyed the country life and camping with his family.
He is survived by his children Richard L. (Cindi Blankenberg) Carney of Shortsville, Daniel T. Carney of Rushville, Kimberly (Edward) Haers of Boones Mills, Va.; grandchildren Jason Carney, Brittney (David) Minter, Kaylee and Lindsay Haers, Nikki (Todd) Young Clifton Springs and Courtney Blankenberg Of Clifton Springs; brother-in-law, Kenneth Chappelle of Shortsville; many great and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Janice, who died on June 17, 2020; and his brothers Donald and Francis Carney.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps