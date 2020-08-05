GENEVA – Richard A. DeCicca, 74, of Geneva, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (August 2, 2020) after a short illness.
Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (August 7) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home on Genesee Street in Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (August 8). at St. Stephen's Church on Pulteney Street in Geneva.
Rich was born on July 11, 1946, in Geneva, N.Y., to Jerry and Jennie (Marino) DeCicca. He attended Geneva High School, where he was a stellar student, winning the Bausch + Lomb Science Award and finishing as Salutatorian of his class. After graduating from the University of Rochester, he married the love of his life, Vivian Brown, with whom he recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in June. Rich worked for 33 years for the Social Security Administration in Geneva, N.Y., retiring in 2010. Since that time, Rich had found a new passion, serving as a substitute teacher in the Geneva City School District until earlier this year. Always a teacher at heart, he taught his three sons a great deal about mathematics, and life. Rich loved baseball from the time he was a boy, and with his sons, made annual trips to Cleveland, Ohio to watch an Indians game or two, while also visiting his older brother, Jerry. An avid reader, he did not have many other hobbies, but devoted his life to his loving wife and grateful children who, along with all who knew him, will miss him dearly.
Rich is survived by his wife, Vivian DeCicca; and sons Philip (Jessica) DeCicca of West Lafayette, Ind.; Richard (Damaris) DeCicca of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Michael DeCicca of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren Richard and Thomas DeCicca of West Lafayette, Ind., Luca and Liliana DeCicca of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; brothers Jerry of Mentor, Ohio, Joseph (Barb) of Geneva, N.Y. and Philip (Kathy) of Auburn, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents; Rich was predeceased by his sister-in-law, June Brown.
