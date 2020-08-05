1/
Richard A. DeCicca
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA – Richard A. DeCicca, 74, of Geneva, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (August 2, 2020) after a short illness.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (August 7) at Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home on Genesee Street in Geneva.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday (August 8). at St. Stephen's Church on Pulteney Street in Geneva.

Rich was born on July 11, 1946, in Geneva, N.Y., to Jerry and Jennie (Marino) DeCicca. He attended Geneva High School, where he was a stellar student, winning the Bausch + Lomb Science Award and finishing as Salutatorian of his class. After graduating from the University of Rochester, he married the love of his life, Vivian Brown, with whom he recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary in June. Rich worked for 33 years for the Social Security Administration in Geneva, N.Y., retiring in 2010. Since that time, Rich had found a new passion, serving as a substitute teacher in the Geneva City School District until earlier this year. Always a teacher at heart, he taught his three sons a great deal about mathematics, and life. Rich loved baseball from the time he was a boy, and with his sons, made annual trips to Cleveland, Ohio to watch an Indians game or two, while also visiting his older brother, Jerry. An avid reader, he did not have many other hobbies, but devoted his life to his loving wife and grateful children who, along with all who knew him, will miss him dearly.

Rich is survived by his wife, Vivian DeCicca; and sons Philip (Jessica) DeCicca of West Lafayette, Ind.; Richard (Damaris) DeCicca of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Michael DeCicca of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren Richard and Thomas DeCicca of West Lafayette, Ind., Luca and Liliana DeCicca of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; brothers Jerry of Mentor, Ohio, Joseph (Barb) of Geneva, N.Y. and Philip (Kathy) of Auburn, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Rich was predeceased by his sister-in-law, June Brown.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Viv I am so sorry to hear about Rich . I know I haven’t seen him in years but we spent many years together at SSA. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Sandy. Scibona. Ft. Lauderdale
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved