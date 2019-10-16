|
WILLIAMSON – Richard B. Fisher entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his family on October 12, 2019, at age 67.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (October 20) at the Williamson First Presbyterian Church, followed by a memorial service at at 3 p.m. Reception to follow service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson First Presbyterian Church, attention: AA if desired: 4057 Main Street, Williamson, NY 14589.
Rich was very proud of his 20 plus years of sobriety and was instrumental in establishing the Williamson Chapter of AA. Rich was a life-long member of the Williamson First Presbyterian Church. He loved NASCAR and was an avid bowler. He was a long time employee of Eastman Kodak and Maco PKG.
Survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Cherie; mother, Mary E. Fillmore; son, Ryan (Stacy Hine) Fisher; daughter, Amanda (Chris) Bruton; grandchildren Michael and Cadence Bruton; siblings Ellen (Terry) Carpenter, Diane (Al) Walker, Sue Welcher, and Laurel (Steve) Shorts; in-laws Robert (Sharon) Walker and Linda (George) Stevenson; many extended family members; and numerous friends.
Predeceased by his father, Roger Fisher; step-father, Harold Fillmore; step-brother, LaVerne Fillmore; and former wife, Mary Elkowich.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019