PENN YAN - Richard Swansen, 68, peacefully passed away on early Saturday morning (October 24, 2020) in the comfort of his own home.



Richard was born on February 8, 1952 in Penn Yan the son of the late Barbara June Swansen.



Richard enjoyed many things in life, especially fishing, and watching the Yankees and the NY Giants. He loved cats, and enjoyed scenic areas.



He loved Laughing Lumber and Grinning Syrup, iced cold beer and having fun while he was here.



Richard is survived by the love of his life, Lorraine Cervenka; and many good friends.



In these uncertain times, Richard thought Eric Clapton said it best, "It's gotta get better in a little while, keep on keeping on!" PEACE

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store