Richard C. Donselaar
Clyde – Richard C. Donselaar, 70, of Cyde, N.Y., passed away at his home Tuesday (June 9, 2020) with loving family and friends by his side.

A graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clyde, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Richard was born July 17, 1949, in Auburn, N.Y. the son of Richard L. and Josephine DeFabio Donselaar. He retired in 2005 after many years of employment with Parker-Hannifin in Clyde. Richard was an avid sportsman and conservationist.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Kimberly; sons Richard M. (Randi) Donselaar of Clyde, N.Y. and David (Noelle) Donselaar of Glen Allen, Va.; stepdaughter, Hillary Cardin of Rochester, N.Y.; grandchildren Kaylee (Kyle) Williams, Joshua, Hunter, Ian and Samantha Donselaar; great-grandson, Jonah Williams to be born June 22, 2020; father Richard L. Donselaar of Kissimmee, Fla.; sister, Karen House of Newark, N.Y.; stepbrother, Peter (Karin) Thiele of Germany; stepsister, Lisa (Robert Acaro) Donselaar of Kissimmee, Fla.; aunt, Maranna Plante of Clyde, N.Y.; several cousins, nieces and nephews; very good friends Russ and Fran Acker of Clyde, N.Y.; his faithful canine companion, Newton; and feline companion, Elinor.

Richard was predeceased by his mother.

Condolences for the family may be made to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 17, 2020.
