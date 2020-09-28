WATERLOO - Richard D. "Trapper" Marr passed away on Wednesday (September 23, 2020).
Calling Hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 3) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. A private funeral service to follow will be broadcast over the internet from DoranFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to the Cleveland Clinic at www.give.ccf.org
or to 9500 Euclid Ave/AC322, Cleveland, OH 44195.
Born October 31,1944, Richard was a lifelong resident of the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area. He graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1962. After working many years at Goulds Pumps and the Seneca Army Depot, he eventually owned and operated Marr Electric until his retirement in 2006.
He enjoyed being outdoors. A member of the A-5 hunting club, Trapper was an outdoorsman in every sense of the word. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as spending time with his children, grandchildren, and many good friends.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith; son, Stephen (MaryAnne) Marr; daughter, Susan (Raymond) Myers; brother, Edward (Sharon) Marr; grandchildren Kristin and Steven T. Grillone, Nicholas Marr; great-grandson, Steven A. Grillone; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Richard is predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Angelina Marr; and a sister, Rose Marie Benjes.
The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic for everything they did to allow them the extra time with Richard.
