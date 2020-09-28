1/1
Richard D. "Trapper" Marr
1944 - 2020
WATERLOO - Richard D. "Trapper" Marr passed away on Wednesday (September 23, 2020).

Calling Hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday (October 3) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. A private funeral service to follow will be broadcast over the internet from DoranFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to the Cleveland Clinic at www.give.ccf.org or to 9500 Euclid Ave/AC322, Cleveland, OH 44195.

Born October 31,1944, Richard was a lifelong resident of the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area. He graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1962. After working many years at Goulds Pumps and the Seneca Army Depot, he eventually owned and operated Marr Electric until his retirement in 2006.

He enjoyed being outdoors. A member of the A-5 hunting club, Trapper was an outdoorsman in every sense of the word. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping, as well as spending time with his children, grandchildren, and many good friends.

Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith; son, Stephen (MaryAnne) Marr; daughter, Susan (Raymond) Myers; brother, Edward (Sharon) Marr; grandchildren Kristin and Steven T. Grillone, Nicholas Marr; great-grandson, Steven A. Grillone; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Richard is predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Angelina Marr; and a sister, Rose Marie Benjes.

The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic for everything they did to allow them the extra time with Richard.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
I am sorry to hear of the passing of Dick. I didn't know him as well as I did his bother Ed. But I did know they both loved the great outdoors and hunting and fishing! Please accept my heartfelt condolences!
George Prutzman
Friend
