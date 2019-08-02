Home

McGuigan Funeral Home
45 High Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-1313
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home
45 High St.
Geneva, NY
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home
45 High St.
Geneva, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church
Richard E. McCarthy


1941 - 2019
Richard E. McCarthy Obituary
GENEVA–Richard E. McCarthy, age 78, of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (July 31) at Geneva General Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday (Aug.4) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva.

Funeral services will be held at on Monday (Aug.5) with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish or the ALS Foundation.

Richard was born on June 24, 1941 the son of the late Edward P. and Ruth Hennessy McCarthy. He served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965 and was a school teacher retiring after many years from the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District. He continued teaching as a substitute teacher for the Geneva City School District for several years.

Dick was a member and Lector of Our Lady of Peace Parish. He loved Gardening and the out doors and taking care of the grounds at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Stephen's Church and St. Francis Church. He enjoyed going out for coffee in the morning with his friends as often as he could.

He is survived by his son, Mark McCarthy of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Marni McCarthy of Geneva; grandchildren Ashley (Mike) Roberts of Geneva, Matthew McCarthy of Geneva and Carly McCarthy of Geneva; brother, Jack (Mary) McCarthy of Rochester; sisters Janet (Steven) Manuel of Rochester and Alice (Dennis) Lantier of White Plains, N.Y.; several nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Dick was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Patricia Dougherty McCarthy.

For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
