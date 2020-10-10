SODUS – Richard E. Mumby, 84, died at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, New York.
Friends and family are invited to call from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday (October 18, 2020) at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a service will be held at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wallington Fire Dept, PO Box 57, Sodus, NY 14551, or a charity of your choice
.
Richard was a charter member of Millwrights Local Union 1163, that he retired from. He also was a volunteer for Wallington Fire Department for 57 years. He was a great lover of dogs and people.
He is survived by wife, Mary Jane Matteson Mumby; daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren Jessica Liesenring, Tanya Liesenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina Mumby, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna K) DeLancey and Anna DeLancey; along with extended family and many friends.
Richard was predeceased by his friend and son in law, Tom Denehy.
