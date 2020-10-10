1/1
Richard E. Mumby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SODUS – Richard E. Mumby, 84, died at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, New York.

Friends and family are invited to call from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday (October 18, 2020) at the Wallington Fire Hall, 7863 Ridge Rd., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a service will be held at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wallington Fire Dept, PO Box 57, Sodus, NY 14551, or a charity of your choice.

Richard was a charter member of Millwrights Local Union 1163, that he retired from. He also was a volunteer for Wallington Fire Department for 57 years. He was a great lover of dogs and people.

He is survived by wife, Mary Jane Matteson Mumby; daughter, Cheryl Denehy; sons Richard (Karol) Mumby and James (Sharee) DeLancey; grandchildren Jessica Liesenring, Tanya Liesenring, Tommy Denehy, Marina Mumby, Ryan Mumby, Matteson (Anna K) DeLancey and Anna DeLancey; along with extended family and many friends.

Richard was predeceased by his friend and son in law, Tom Denehy.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Wallington Fire Hall
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Service
04:00 PM
Wallington Fire Hall
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home - Sodus
45 West Main Street
Sodus, NY 14551
315-483-9951
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Funeral Home - Sodus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
T G
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved