ROMULUS - Richard E. "Dick" Schrader, age 87, of 5753 Cherry Hill Road, passed away at Pathway Home on Sunday, (May 5, 2019).



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, (May 12) at Seneca Community Church, 5738 State Route 96 in Romulus. A Memorial Service, officiated by Pastor Dave Spencer will follow at the church at 4 p.m.



Kindly consider a donation in Dick's memory to Seneca Community Church or Pathway Home, 1529 State Route 414, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.



Dick was born on November 16, 1931 in Hudson, N.Y., a son of the late Alfred and Bernice (Ploss) Schrader. Upon graduating from Red Hook High School in Red Hook, N.Y., he attended SUNY Morrisville. He was married to Carol Parker on April 26, 1958 and together they began their family. After working for a number of years on the family dairy farm they moved, in 1976 to Romulus. Dick operated a crop farm there until 1985. Farming was in his blood - he loved all aspects of growing crops, particularly baling hay. In 1985 he began a second career as a truck driver, driving for various local companies. In his retirement he spent hours in his woodshop and was known for his craftsmanship and his willingness to help others with needed carpentry repairs.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol; his children, Kevin Schrader of Romulus, Keith (Sue) Schrader of Romulus, Wayne (Lori) Schrader of Lodi and Karen (Bob) Bates of Waterloo; his grandchildren Adam, Nathan, Chelsie, Aaron, Kara, Daniel, Abbie, Erica, Ashley, Nathanael, Cassie, Jacklyn and Mason; and 12 great-grandchildren; his sister, Marjorie (Daniel) Wurster of Williamsport, Pa. and a large extended family.



In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Schrader.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 8 to May 10, 2019