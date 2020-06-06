GENEVA - Richard E. Siclare, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday (June 4, 2020), at home.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours or mass. A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Richard was born on July 10, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Penn. and was the son of the late Paolo and Julia (Popuchack) Siclare. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, stationed at Sampson Air Force Base. Richard was a butcher for many years at various places and was known as the "Sausage Man". He enjoyed sports and playing softball. Richard loved to garden.
He is survived by his children Monica Truini of Colo., Paul (Sheri) Siclare of Hilton, Richelle Rule of Newark, Julie (Paul) McDonald of Geneva, Chris (Mia Harper) Siclare of Geneva and Jana (Jeff) Hubling of Ill.; grandchildren Nicholas, Mary, Peter John and Elizabeth Truini, Shelby and Madison Siclare, Beatrice, Connor, Hallie and Maggie McDonald, Abigail Hubling and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Eva; as well as 10 brothers and sisters.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.