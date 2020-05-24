Richard Francis "Dick" Salone
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Richard Francis (Dick) Salone, 77, of Hickory passed away Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Dick was born June 11, 1942 in Geneva, N.Y. to the late Frank C. Salone and Marrianne (Janet) Delelys Salone. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Dick enjoyed sports, especially baseball and hockey. He enjoyed flea markets and had a wonderful train collection.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Diana J. Salone.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Baker Salone; son, Steven (Shirley) Salone; daughters Marie Salone and Carilynn Urquhart; grandchildren Monica (David) Barnard, and Nicholas Faulkner; and one great granddaughter Hazel Grace Barnard. Dick is also survived by 8 brothers and sisters Michael (Jean) Salone, Judith Salone, Joanne (Gerald) Beattie, Jeanne Nicolo, Mary Frances (Steve) Konecny , Barbara Elliot, Janet (Gary) Shapoff and Francis Salone; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Salone family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC 28658
828-464-1555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved