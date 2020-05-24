GENEVA - Richard Francis (Dick) Salone, 77, of Hickory passed away Thursday (May 14, 2020) at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dick was born June 11, 1942 in Geneva, N.Y. to the late Frank C. Salone and Marrianne (Janet) Delelys Salone. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Dick enjoyed sports, especially baseball and hockey. He enjoyed flea markets and had a wonderful train collection.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Diana J. Salone.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Baker Salone; son, Steven (Shirley) Salone; daughters Marie Salone and Carilynn Urquhart; grandchildren Monica (David) Barnard, and Nicholas Faulkner; and one great granddaughter Hazel Grace Barnard. Dick is also survived by 8 brothers and sisters Michael (Jean) Salone, Judith Salone, Joanne (Gerald) Beattie, Jeanne Nicolo, Mary Frances (Steve) Konecny , Barbara Elliot, Janet (Gary) Shapoff and Francis Salone; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.