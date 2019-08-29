Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Services
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Graveside service
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
East Newark Cemetery
Richard Frank Obituary
NEWARK - Richard Frank, died Wednesday (August 28, 2019) at his home.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday (September 3, 2019) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with a funeral service following at 6 p.m. A graveside burial service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (September 4) in the East Newark Cemetery.

Richard was born on March 14, 1957 in Newark the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy Schwartz Frank. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1976. Dick entered the US Army in 1983 and was discharged in 1984 after a disabling automobile accident in 1984. He was a member of the Word of God Ministry in Newark.

He is survived by three sisters Rebecca Jandreau of Newark, Robyn (John) Rector of Clifton Springs and Bonnie (John) Salamone of Newark; many nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Wayne Merrill of Lyons; and his father-in-law, Edward Merrill of Newark.

He was predeceased by his wife, Wendy, in 2015.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
