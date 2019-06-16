ROSE–Richard G. Caves, 72, of Wayne Center Rose Rd., passed away Wednesday (June 12).
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (June 21) at Rose Cemetery, Route 414, between Rose and North Rose.
Memorials may be made to Rose Fire Department, PO Box 63, Rose, NY 14542 or to a veteran's service agency of one choice.
Richard was born in Lyons, February 14, 1947, a son to the late George and Wanda Noody Caves. He was a veteran of the Air Force during the Vietnam War and he retired from Comstock Foods.
He is survived his wife of 50 years, Mary Anne; daughter, Melisa (Scott) Mullin of Marion; brother, Michael (Sandy) Caves of Clyde; aunt, Justine Lane of Lyons; sisters-in-law Joanne Fratangelo, Phyllis (Carl) Simon and Sharon Caves; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Douglas; and his brother-in-law, John Fratangelo, Jr.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 16 to June 18, 2019