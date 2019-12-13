|
|
PENN YAN – Richard H. A. Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (December 11, 2019), at home.
Friends and family may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (December 15) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva, N.Y.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (December 16) at the First United Methodist Church, 166 Main St. Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Burial will be at 12 noon on Tuesday (December 17), in Mt. Albion Cemetery, Albion, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Journey Church, 6150 Bellflower Blvd., Lakewood CA 90713, or Ontario -Yates Hospice, 756 Pre Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456.
Richard was born in Albion, N.Y. to Elwood and Helen Miller. He was a graduate of RIT (1970), with a degree in engineering. Richard worked for Gleason, Ritter and Lightnin in Rochester, N.Y. He loved living on Seneca Lake and sharing it with family and friends. Richard had a passion for golf. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Penn Yan.
He is survived by his wife, Pearl Brown Miller; sons Roger (Kina) Miller and Keith (Sandy) Miller; daughter, Debbie (Tim) VanderBaan; daughter-in-law, Teddi Brown; brother, Donald (Karen) Miller; grandchildren Chelsea and Chloe Miller, Emmalynn Miller, Kailey, Jessie, Caleb and Chris VanderBaan, Charis (Dan) Happ, Daniel (Dominique) Brown, Kari (Brian) Loomis, Thad (Allison) Loomis, Vaughn (Corinne) Labor, Kaitlin Hogan and Laura Pearl Byrne; five great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews.
Richard was predeceased by his late wife, Shirley J. Miller; son, David Brown; and five siblings.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019