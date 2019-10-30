|
|
BELLONA - Richard H. Bicksler, age 79, passed away at home on Saturday (October 26, 2019).
Friends and family may call from 1pm to 2pm on Thursday, October 31st, 2019 at Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. His funeral service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Bellona Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in memory of Richard to the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Richard was born August 15, 1940 in Seneca, N.Y. the son of the late, Mildred (Leach) and Olen Bicksler. He had worked on the family farm and for Comstock Foods in Geneva. Richard served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965, stationed in Korea and continued with the US Army Reserves in Penn Yan from 1965 to 1969. He retired in 2002 after 35 years of service from International Paper in Geneva. He was a member of the Johnson Costello American Legion Post 355. He loved to hunt and fish. Most of all he enjoyed helping his Mennonite friends and their families, whom he consider to be part of his family. He would never turn them down when they called for assistance.
Richard is survived by his sisters Joan Bicksler of Bellona, Shirley Miles of Penn Yan, and Norma (Chuck) Pelton of Shortsville; as well as, several cousins and nieces and nephews and his aunt, Margaret Luciano.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Olen Bicksler Jr. and sister, Beverly Jean Bicksler.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com for the Bicksler family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019