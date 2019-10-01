|
|
Richard H. "Dick" Fitch, 90, of Herscher passed away September 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday (October 2) at Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee Chapel.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday (October 3) at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley and Masses.
He was born May 5, 1929 in Newark, N.Y. to Edward and Rose (Case) Fitch. Dick married Elizabeth (DeVelder) February 16, 1947 and she died January 30, 1986. He married Dolores (Riley) March 14, 1987 and she died November 24, 2013.
Richard was a paper manufacturing supervisor and retired from Riverwood International. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Herscher, Ill., former president of Legion of Mary Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, "Honor Guard", former village board member, Eucharistic Minister, prison ministries and did volunteer work at hospitals, nursing homes and veterans' hospitals. He enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, golf, traveling, Karaoke at Crazy Joe's and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Mike (Liesel Bonawitz) Fitch, of Macedon, N.Y., Dan (Stella) Fitch of Randolph, Wis., Rick (JoEllen) Riley of Bradley, Ill., Ronald (Beth) Riley of Brea, Calif., Gary (Jenny) Riley of Gardner, Ill.; his daughters and son-in-law Nancy (Harold) Welcher of Newark, N.Y., Amy Fritz (Jay Galligan) of Kankakee, Ill., Cindy (Ron) Gagnon of Kankakee, Ill., Rhonda (Joe) Berns of Herscher, Ill., Kathy (Rodney ) Meli of Kankakee, Ill.,;26 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Jim (Donna) Fitch of Fairport, N.Y.; and a brother-in-law, Harry (Phyllis) Bailey of Lyons, N.Y.; and special friend, Verna Tompkins.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth; his wife, Dolores; a son, Timmy Fitch; two sisters Janet Bailey and Helen Smith; and a grandson, Ryan Gagnon.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019