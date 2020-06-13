Richard H Fitch
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERSHER/NEWARK - Richard H Fitch, 90, passed away on Saturday (September 28, 2019).

All services for Richard were held in Hersher, Ill. A private graveside service will be held in East Newark Cemetery for the family.

In memory of Richard, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tunnel 2 Towers at https://tunnel2towers.org or your local food pantry.

Richard was born on Sunday (May 5, 1929) in Newark, N.Y. Richard worked for Bloomer Brothers in Newark until a job he couldn't refuse brought him to Hersher, Ill.

Richard was all about his family, he loved to golf, bowl, and play horseshoes. He always looked forward to family picnics on Labor Day. Richard was a staple at Crazy Joe's on Thursdays for karaoke night.

Richard will be remembered by his daughter, Nancy (Harold) Welcher; sons Mike (Liesel Bonawitz) Fitch and Dan (Estella) Fitch; daughter, Amy (Jay Galligan) Fritz; his children from his second marriage; grandchildren Andrew and Benjamin, Ryan, Sarah, Ali, Nick and Amanda; brother, James (Donna) Fitch.

Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth (DeVelder) Fitch; and his second wife, Dolores (Riley) Fitch.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 13 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved