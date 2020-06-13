HERSHER/NEWARK - Richard H Fitch, 90, passed away on Saturday (September 28, 2019).
All services for Richard were held in Hersher, Ill. A private graveside service will be held in East Newark Cemetery for the family.
In memory of Richard, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Tunnel 2 Towers at https://tunnel2towers.org or your local food pantry.
Richard was born on Sunday (May 5, 1929) in Newark, N.Y. Richard worked for Bloomer Brothers in Newark until a job he couldn't refuse brought him to Hersher, Ill.
Richard was all about his family, he loved to golf, bowl, and play horseshoes. He always looked forward to family picnics on Labor Day. Richard was a staple at Crazy Joe's on Thursdays for karaoke night.
Richard will be remembered by his daughter, Nancy (Harold) Welcher; sons Mike (Liesel Bonawitz) Fitch and Dan (Estella) Fitch; daughter, Amy (Jay Galligan) Fritz; his children from his second marriage; grandchildren Andrew and Benjamin, Ryan, Sarah, Ali, Nick and Amanda; brother, James (Donna) Fitch.
Richard was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth (DeVelder) Fitch; and his second wife, Dolores (Riley) Fitch.
