NEWARK–Richard H. VanWaes, 71, died February 22, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in Macedon Village Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Michaels Church, 401 S. Main St, Newark.
Richard was born in Newark Sept. 9, 1947 son of Harold and Norma VanWaes. He attended the ARC day program.
He is survived by his sisters Patricia (Frank) Zappia of Newark, Joyce (Franklin) Fogel of Nazareth, Pa.; brothers Robert (Diane) VanWaes of Shortsville, David VanWaes.
He was predeceased by his longtime partner, Carol LaComba; mother, Norma Turner; father, Harold VanWaes.
Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019