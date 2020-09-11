NEWARK - Richard H. Thomas, 79, passed away on Thursday (September 3, 2020) at the Living Center at Geneva.
The family will greet friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (September 12) at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, N.Y. 14522. Richard's memorial service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery at a later date.
In memory of Richard, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, N.Y. 14522.
Richard was born the son of the late Leslie Wilson and Alice (Robbins) Thomas on Thursday (June 12, 1941) in Susquehanna, Pa. Richard's family moved to the Newark area when he was very young and he then spent his life in the area graduating from Newark High School. He worked for Garlock Manufacturing for 40 years in Palmyra and would attend RIT. He enjoyed his dogs and watching tv. Richard was a very hard worker doing a lot of home projects.
Richard will be remembered by his wife, Verna Jean Thomas; daughter, Kara Jalbert; grandchildren Sabrina and Richard; great-grandson, Aiden.
Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Anita Lyn Thomas; and his brother, Ronald (Ina) Thomas.
Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com