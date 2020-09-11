1/
Richard Henry Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - Richard H. Thomas, 79, passed away on Thursday (September 3, 2020) at the Living Center at Geneva.

The family will greet friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (September 12) at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, N.Y. 14522. Richard's memorial service will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery at a later date.

In memory of Richard, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, N.Y. 14522.

Richard was born the son of the late Leslie Wilson and Alice (Robbins) Thomas on Thursday (June 12, 1941) in Susquehanna, Pa. Richard's family moved to the Newark area when he was very young and he then spent his life in the area graduating from Newark High School. He worked for Garlock Manufacturing for 40 years in Palmyra and would attend RIT. He enjoyed his dogs and watching tv. Richard was a very hard worker doing a lot of home projects.

Richard will be remembered by his wife, Verna Jean Thomas; daughter, Kara Jalbert; grandchildren Sabrina and Richard; great-grandson, Aiden.

Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Anita Lyn Thomas; and his brother, Ronald (Ina) Thomas.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
01:00 PM
East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved