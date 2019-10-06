|
|
HUDSON, Mass./SENECA FALLS – Richard J. Alessio, 67, of Hudson, Massachusetts, formerly of Seneca Falls, N.,. passed away peacefully on Sunday (September 29) surrounded by his family.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (October 13) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the America Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618, the National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st St., 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, or to , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, New York 10006.
Richard was born in Rochester, N.Y. on November 1, 1951 the son of the late James and Phyllis (Carey) Alessio. He grew up in Romulus before moving to Seneca Falls. He graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1969 and furthered his education at Rutgers University and the University of Massachusetts-Boston to earn a Bachelor of Arts in English with a certificate in Russian Studies. An excellent athlete as a young man, his later years were characterized by a deep love for his family and a devotion to learning. Because he loved books, working in the Boston University African Studies Library prior to his retirement was a great fit for Richard. His greatest joy was his role as a husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Wells of Hudson, Mass.; two sons Dominic Alessio of Marlborough, Mass. and Julio Alessio of Shirley, Mass.; one daughter, Alejandra Alessio of Boston, Mass.; one grandson, Alejandro Alessio; two sisters Judy (Robert) Palmateer of Canandaigua, N.Y. and Stacey (James) Anderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two brothers Michael Alessio of Seneca Falls, N.Y. and Tom Alessio of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Richard at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019