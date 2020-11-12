PENN YAN - Richard J. "Dick" Birchenough, 83, passed away on Sunday (November 8) at home in Penn Yan, N.Y., after several months of illness.
Final arrangements are with Weldon Funeral Home in Penn Yan with a Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Cremated remains will be interred at a later date in St. Michael's Cemetery, Penn Yan.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to www.treesforachange.com
or Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Association, PO Box 15, Dresden NY 14441
He was born on December 6, 1936 in Fulton, N.Y., the son of Oswald and Erma (Souva) Birchenough.
With an associate degree in Dairy Agriculture from Morrisville ATC Dick became an accomplished cheddar cheese maker for Kraft Foods and subsequently their Eastern division cheese inspector during his 36 year career.
In 1988 he moved to the Finger Lakes area where he operated a Christmas tree farm for 20 years. Dick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing in the Adirondacks and Canada. During the fall months he and his buddies hunted in Stillwater and Italy Valley, N.Y. or as far afield as British Columbia, Canada. Several summers Dick spent time as a tour guide in Skagway, Alaska.
Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years, R. Caryn (Dow) Birchenough; five children Bruce (Nancy) of Seneca Falls, Darrell (Mary) of Holley, N.Y., Todd (Dawn) of Medina, Ohio, Shawn (Katherine) of Greer, S.C. and Jeanine (Eric) Eckenrode of Geneva; five grandchildren Amberlie (Derek) Price, Alexa, Quinn, and Kayleigh Birchenough and Ava Eckenrode; and two great-grandchildren Logan and Harrison Price. Also surviving are three brothers Patrick (Joyce), David (Eileen) and Daniel (Joanne) Birchenough; three sisters Jane (Craig) Dumas, Joyce (Peter) White and Yvonne (Donald) Burtick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Allen.
Condolences may be offered at www.weldonfuneralhome.com