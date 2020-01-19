|
|
WATERLOO – Richard J. Cottrell, 85, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Monday (January 13, 2020) at his home.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday (January 20) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Waterloo, N.Y. Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of Waterloo United Methodist Church, will officiate.
Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterloo Sportsman's Club, P.O. Box 269, Waterloo, N.Y., 13165.
Dick was born January 26, 1934, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Warren and Nora Green Cottrell. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1956 to 1958. Dick was employed with Silgan Containers, formerly Bordens, in Lyons, N.Y., until his retirement. He also owned and operated his family beef and crop farm for many years. He was a life member of Waterloo Sportsman's Club. He and his wife, Janet, enjoyed playing cards with friends and going to square dances.
He is survived by his sons Rian (Roseanne) Cottrell and Rory (Wendy) Cottrell both of Waterloo, N.Y. and Randy Cottrell of Lititz, Penn.; daughter, Melanie (Richard) Kemp of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren Brandon Cottrell, John Cottrell, Adam Cottrell, Brett Cottrell, Crystal Cottrell, Heidi Kemp, Tyler Cottrell, and Paige Cottrell; brothers Robert Cottrell of Marion, N.Y., Samuel Cottrell and Duane Cottrell both of Waterloo, N.Y.; sisters Janet Sheehan of Clyde, N.Y. and Linda (Joe) Mott of Waterloo, N.Y.; brother-in-law, William Jensen of Geneva, N.Y.; and very special friends Ralph Bowman and Wayne Morey.
Dick was predeceased by his wife, Janet, five months ago; siblings Donald Cottrell, Gerald Cottrell, Janice Jensen, and Barbara Cottrell; and very special friends Beverly Bowman, Eva and Russell Reynolds.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020