NEWARK - Richard J. Praino, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday (November 8, 2020) at his home.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (November 28) at St. Michael's Church, Newark, N.Y. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.
Richard was the son of Anthony and Mary (Colacino) Praino of Newark.
Richard graduated from Newark Central School and Coyne Technical Institute in Chicago . He was employed as an electrician at General Dynamics and the Seneca Army Depot. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving overseas for his tour of duty.
He is survived by his brother, Dr. James (Sally) Praino; niece, Lisa (Ken) Babineau of Webster and their children Ryan and Nicole; niece, Laura (Dr. Jonathan) Carey of Penfield and their children Benjamin, Emma and Matthew; nephew, Jeffery (Lindsey) Praino of Victor and their children Lucas, Lilah, and Lily.
He was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Praino in 2013.
Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com