1/
Richard J. Praino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - Richard J. Praino, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday (November 8, 2020) at his home.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (November 28) at St. Michael's Church, Newark, N.Y. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Richard was the son of Anthony and Mary (Colacino) Praino of Newark.

Richard graduated from Newark Central School and Coyne Technical Institute in Chicago . He was employed as an electrician at General Dynamics and the Seneca Army Depot. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving overseas for his tour of duty.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. James (Sally) Praino; niece, Lisa (Ken) Babineau of Webster and their children Ryan and Nicole; niece, Laura (Dr. Jonathan) Carey of Penfield and their children Benjamin, Emma and Matthew; nephew, Jeffery (Lindsey) Praino of Victor and their children Lucas, Lilah, and Lily.

He was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Praino in 2013.

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved