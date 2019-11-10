|
SENECA FALLS – Richard L. Brooks, 87, of White St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday (November 6, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Richard was born in Geneva, N.Y. on December 11, 1931, the son of the late Robert and Florence Baker Brooks. He had been residing in Seneca Falls for the past two and a half years, previously living in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Waterloo where he had resided for a number of years. Richard loved archery, fishing, and target shooting. He had been a long-time member of the Buckskin Bowman Hunting Club of Waterloo.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Elsey Brooks of Seneca Falls, whom he married on October 17, 1953; two daughters Yvonne (Kevin) Tuttle of Rochester, Ind. and Dawn Brooks of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one son, Richard (Karen Inscho) Brooks of Romulus, N.Y.; six grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by one sister, Eleanor Dimmer; and two brothers John and Robert Brooks.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019