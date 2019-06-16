OVID/LYONS–Richard L. Bullock, age 60, died unexpectedly on Thursday (June 13) following a brief hospitalization at Cayuga Medical Center.



The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday (June 18) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 South Main Street in Ovid.



A funeral service will then be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., with Pastor Rob Mellgard officiating. Burial will be held privately in South Lyons Cemetery.



Richard was born in Lyons on August 28, 1958, the eldest son of Richard M. and Marjorie O'Connor Bullock. In addition to being an avid gardener, he was lovingly known by his nieces and nephews as "Uncle Ricky" and was very kind and generous towards them.



He is survived by his siblings Larry L. Bullock of Ovid, Tammy J. Bullock of Newark, Jodie L. (Paul Parsons) of Ovid, Mark E. (Rita) Bullock of Ovid, Laura J. (Robert) Bonnell of Geneva; a former brother-in-law, William Kashella; his nieces and nephews Mark, Ashley, Courtney, Zachary, Richard, William, Faith, Lydia, Robert, Marjorie, Elizabeth, William, Marion, Tammy, Jeannie, Sara, Jennifer, Johnny and Jay; great-nieces and great-nephews Savannah, Elaina, Tyler, Isaac, Bentley, Olivia, Brock, Jessica and Jayden.



Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 16 to June 18, 2019