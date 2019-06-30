TRUMANSBURG–Richard L. "Booper" Dickens, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019.
The family will be present to receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday (July 1) at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private for family.
The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Booper's memory to kindly consider donating to Amelia's Education at Amelia Dickens, 7505 Blew Road, Ovid, NY 14521.
Booper was born on September 14, 1973 in Ithaca, a son to Richard Dickens and Nancy Breed. Booper spent most of his life pipe-lining and was currently working with Vacri Construction in Binghamton. He lived his life to the fullest, lived hard, and loved even harder. Booper had countless friends and would help anyone no matter what the situation was. He had a great sense of humor, was an Arctic Cat enthusiast, and enjoyed any excuse to play golf, especially with his oldest daughter. He loved his daughters unconditionally, more than you know. Each one held a special place in his heart.
Booper is survived by his wife, Donna Dickens; three daughters Amanda (Nicole), Anna, and Amelia Dickens; mother, Nancy Austen; seven siblings, Nancy (Thomas) Connors, Timmy (Brenna) Drake, Jackie (Reuben) Chicone, Dusty (Jim) Snyder Jr., David Dickens, Stephanie Dickens, and David (Christine) Ledger; step-mother, Pat Drake; two step-siblings Dora and Bobby (Adrianne) Minichello; cousins Gary (Debbie) Breed and Randy (Teressa) Breed; close friends Rob (Candy) Robinson, Ricky, Bill, Dustin, Matt, Matty, Chad, Rick G., Donnie, Casey, Matt T., Joe, Marcy, Amy Jo, and Holly; and numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; extended family; and many friends.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019