Obituary Guest Book View Sign





In keeping with Richard's wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.



Contributions may be made, in his name, to The at 6390 Fly Road, Suite #2, East Syracuse, NY 13057.



Richard was born in Naples, N.Y. on August 3, 1941 to the parents of Lynn and Viola (Cooper) Kidder. He was a 1961 graduate of Palmyra High School. He and his wife, Frances (Anita Danner) Kidder, relocated from Ontario, N.Y. to Seneca Falls in 1972. Richard was a builder and estimator of many construction sites. He worked in New York, North and South Carolina and Virginia. He was a former member of The Union Hill Fire Department, Union Hill, N.Y. He had a pilot license, and loved to fly. Richard collected toy trains and enjoyed fishing. His passion was working as a carpenter.



Richard is survived by His wife of 58 years, Frances (Anita) Kidder, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two sons Richard (Connie) Kidder, Hilton, N.Y., James Kidder, Frewburg, N.Y.; three daughters Robbin (John) Lindsay, Liverpool, N.Y., Lisa (Doug) Goodman, Oakfield, N.Y., Francine (John) Kidder-Mcelhenny, Sabastian, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.



Richard was predeceased by his parents.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Richard at: SENECA FALLS – Richard L. Kidder, 77, of Black Brook Road, passed away Friday (April 5, 2019) at his home.In keeping with Richard's wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will be in Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.Contributions may be made, in his name, to The at 6390 Fly Road, Suite #2, East Syracuse, NY 13057.Richard was born in Naples, N.Y. on August 3, 1941 to the parents of Lynn and Viola (Cooper) Kidder. He was a 1961 graduate of Palmyra High School. He and his wife, Frances (Anita Danner) Kidder, relocated from Ontario, N.Y. to Seneca Falls in 1972. Richard was a builder and estimator of many construction sites. He worked in New York, North and South Carolina and Virginia. He was a former member of The Union Hill Fire Department, Union Hill, N.Y. He had a pilot license, and loved to fly. Richard collected toy trains and enjoyed fishing. His passion was working as a carpenter.Richard is survived by His wife of 58 years, Frances (Anita) Kidder, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two sons Richard (Connie) Kidder, Hilton, N.Y., James Kidder, Frewburg, N.Y.; three daughters Robbin (John) Lindsay, Liverpool, N.Y., Lisa (Doug) Goodman, Oakfield, N.Y., Francine (John) Kidder-Mcelhenny, Sabastian, Fla.; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.Richard was predeceased by his parents.Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Richard at: doranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Doran Funeral Home

4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

(315) 568-5700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.