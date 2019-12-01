|
CANOGA – Richard L. Parker Sr., age 88, of 3127 Route 414 Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Thursday (November 28, 2019).
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Canoga Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Born on June 7, 1931 to Lawrence and Naomi Parker, Richard lived in Canoga, N.Y. all his life, where he farmed and raised cattle. In his early years he worked at Tarrs Dairy of Geneva, N.Y., then later became employed with Seneca Service Center aka Monroe Tractor where he retired. He was a loyal and dedicated supporter to the Masonic Fraternity Pocahontas Lodge No. 211 for 60 plus years.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Betty (Dilts) Parker; sons Richard Jr (Tarrie) Parker and Ronald (Barbara) Parker; and a daughter, Deborah Bojczuk; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Doris Munson of Chenango Forks, N.Y., Janet (Ed) Catherman of Canoga, and Lucy (Don) Primrose of Wash.; brother, Merle (Carol) Parker of Texas.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers-in-law Richard and Jarold Dilts; and son-in-law, Rocco Bojczuk Jr.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019