Richard L. Parmelee, Sr., 86, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Geneva, New York passed away at Venice Hospice House on May 9, 2019 with his beloved wife at his side. He was married to Margaret (Peg Clark) Parmelee for 66 years.
Richard was born on January 24, 1933 to James and Grace (McCann) Parmelee at Geneva General Hospital. He was a member of Local 187 and 181 United Brotherhood of Carpenters for 50 years. He was also Scout Master for Troop 7 Methodist Church for several years. The Parmelee's moved to Venice, Florida in 1986.
Richard has two sons Ronald Parmelee and his wife Roberta of Richford, New York, and Daniel Parmelee and his wife Stacey of Simpsonville, South Carolina; and 18 grandchildren in New York and South Carolina.
Preceded in death by his son, Richard L. Parmelee, Jr. in 2005.
