Richard L. Ross, 99, of 7783 State Route 89 Interlaken, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Saviour Sunday (May 19) at his home.Friends may call on Tuesday (May 21) from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hurlbut Funeral Home 8306 Main Street Interlaken. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (May 22) at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Jesse Barrett Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Interlaken officiating. Burial will be in Maplegrove Cemetery in Waterloo. Also a celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church at a day to be announced.Memorial donations may be made to either the First Baptist church in Interlaken or the Seneca County office of the aging.Richard was born on April 26, 1920, a son of the late Gilbert and Ida Karlsen Ross in Flint, N.Y. Growing up in the 1930's he knew what hard work was working for 10 cents an hour loading hay with a pitchfork and later he dug wells for $3.00 per foot. Richard's class was the first graduating class of the new Ovid High School in 1939. After graduating he went to work at Willard State Hospital in 1940, then enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941 being discharged in 1945. Richard was in the 31st fighter group and proudly served his country and was in all the European theater operations in World War II . On April 28, 1946 Richard married Jennie Szymanski and at the time both lived on the grounds at Willard. In 1950, Richard and Jennie moved to their present location. Mr. Ross retired in 1978 having 36 years at Willard and retired at Head Cook. He was a very talented man, as not only could he cook but was known all over Interlaken for his apple pie, carpenter, electrician, masonary, and farmer just to add a few. But his love for Jesus Christ really stood out, being a member of the First Baptist Church of Interlaken for over 50 years. "Anything you can do for anybody you always want to do" was how he lived his life.Richard is survived by one son, Richard G. and Darla L. Ross of Interlaken; one daughter, Carol J. Ross of Waterloo; three grandchildren Beth Huff of Ovid, Ryan Ross of Lansing, and Maureen Ross of Oswego.He was predeceased by his wife, Jennie in 1991; his father, Gilbert in 1958; and mother, Ida in 1946. He was also predeceased by two brothers who died at birth. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019

