More Obituaries for Richard Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Russell


1942 - 2019
Richard L. Russell Obituary
LYONS–Richard L. Russell, 77, passed away peacefully at the Wayne County Nursing Home on August 7, 2019 with his loving sister at his side.

At his request, there will be no prior calling hours and funeral services will be at convenience of the family in Brushton, N.Y.

He was born in Malone, N.Y. on February 2, 1942, the son of Lester L. and Norma M. (Rabideau) Russel. Richard graduated from Brushton-Moria Central High School, class of 1960. Richard worked at many local companies including Garlock, Fold-Pac, and retired from Thomas Electronics.

He is survived by brothers Dale S. (Susan) and Lawrence J. (Margaret); and sister, Judy (William) McKown; and many nieces; and nephews.

Richard was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Jane M. (Bruce) Greene.

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark, N.Y.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
