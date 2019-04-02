DUNDEE– Richard L. ''Dick'' Washburn, age 82, of Dundee, N.Y. died unexpectedly Saturday (March 30, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y.
Friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Apr. 3) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Apr. 4) at the Dundee Baptist Church, 20 Seneca Street, Dundee with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will be private for family only in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Barrington Rifle Club, c/o Calvin Crosby 2021 Hobson Rd. Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Richard was born September 28, 1936 in Wayland, N.Y., the son of the late Raymond Alfred and Viola M. {Forth} Washburn. He has lived locally since 1940. On Feb. 1, 1957 he married the former Ruth M. Graves, who passed away on May 7, 1994. "Dick" as he was known by most, was the owner and founder of Richard L. Washburn Well Drilling, in Dundee, N.Y. He was a member of Barrington Rifle Club, and the N.Y.S. Well Drillers Assoc. His passions included classic cars, auctions, old tractors, and coffee breaks. He loved helping others, hauling water, mowing grass at the "Club"; but most of all spending time with his family.
He is loved and will be forever missed by his son, Stephen R. (Joan) Washburn of Dundee; his daughter, Karen M. (Shawn) Brennan of Penn Yan; five grandchildren Stephanie M. (Chad) Betts of Middlesex, Patrick R.K. (Rose) Brennan of Houston, Texas, Courtney E. (James) Grant of Penn Yan, Hannah M.R. (Ryan) Hart of Camillus, N.Y., Preston W. (Hannah) Washburn of Dundee; six great-grandchildren Elle, Weston, Charleson, Tayden, Evelyn, and Tysen; a brother, Robert E. Washburn of Dundee; two sisters Doris Perry of Prattsburgh, Norma Schenck of Weston; his dear companion of 24 years, Linda Gobeyn with whom he made his home; numerous nieces, nephews, countless friends, and his four legged fur buddy, "Ripkin".
