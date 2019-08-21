|
|
LYONS – Richard M. Burt, 77, died on March 16, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital.
Friends make a call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (August 23) at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons N.Y., where services will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow in South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.
Richard was born on May 14, 1942 in Lyons, N.Y., the son of Lavern and Anna (Yaskow) Burt. He was a union welder for MDT, in Rochester, N.Y. Richard enjoyed hunting fishing and boating.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Helen (Carlisi) Burt; brother, Robert; several nieces and nephews; and two great-nephews; and his great friend, Don Johnson.
He was predeceased by his parents; and three sisters Mary, Phyllis, and Joan.
Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019