|
|
NEWARK – Richard Scialdone, 72 passed away on Monday (January 27, 2020) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday (January 31) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All other services will be private.
In memory of Richard, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your own choice.
Richard was born on Thursday (May 22, 1947) in Boston, Mass. He came to Newark from Boston, where he met Dolores, and they were married soon after. Richard worked for Ontario Honda in the maintenance department; when he retired, he went to work as a CNA at both the Wayne County Nursing Home and DeMay Living Center. Richard enjoyed fixing anything, fishing, and golfing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Richard will be remembered by his loving wife of 40 years, Dolores; daughter-in-law, Christy Davis; grandchildren Morgan and Tre Davis; stepson, Kenny Davis; brother-in-law, Russell Bolpe; nieces Kathy Kendrick and Tina (David) Brand; nephews Lonnie, John and Erine.
Please may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting
www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2020