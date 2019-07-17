Richard Taylor Curvin, 78, died peacefully on Monday (April 15, 2019) of injuries sustained in a March 22 car accident. He was surrounded by family at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 20) at 404 Woodside Way, Moravia (Fire Lane 24), followed by lunch; all are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Finger Lakes Boating Museum at 8231 Pleasant Valley Road, Hammondsport, NY 14840, or online at www.flbm.org



Dick's final resting place will be near Owasco Lake.



He was born in Huntington, N.Y., on December 3, 1940, the oldest child of Winthrop S. and Olive A. (Taylor) Curvin. He graduated from Simpson High School in 1958 and from Hobart College in 1963.



He is survived by five children Catherine T. Curvin (William Springstead) and Christopher H. Curvin (Heather), from his 1963 marriage to Nancy Weir Curvin; and Clinton G. Curvin (Patricia), Calvin E. Curvin, and Clayton L. Curvin, from his 1984 marriage to Jeanette Sulzbach Curvin. He is survived by a brother, Ronald Curvin (Penny) of Moravia, N.Y.; and a sister, Jeanette Porter (LJ), of Denver, Colo. He leaves four grandchildren Noah and Alison Springstead of Ballston Spa, N.Y., and Kaitlyn and Claire Curvin of Delanson, N.Y.; and five nieces and nephews. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 17 to July 19, 2019