Seneca Falls – Richard W. Howe "Howie", 79, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (August 8, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, on Wednesday (August 12). Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y. Due to Covid-19 a limited number of callers will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Face masks must be worn.
Richard was born in Geneva, N.Y. on October 2, 1940 the son of the late Francis and Ethel (Arnold) Howe. He was a lifetime resident of the Seneca Falls-Waterloo area. He was retired from the Seneca Falls village street department. He was a member of the Kirk-Casey Post American Legion, and a former member of the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge.
Richard "Howie" loved to go to Cayuga Lake and have a cold Coors Light while watching the boats and birds, especially the Kingfishers and Osprey. He enjoyed fishing once in a while, NASCAR, and football, and his old western movies on AMC. He loved steam clams on his birthday and Father's Day. Howie was always a hard worker and if something needed to be done, he took care of it.
He is survived by daughter, Nina (George) Oliver of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; son, Steve (Danielle) Howe of Utica, N.Y.; three grandchildren Cassandra (Garrett) Irving, Holly and Joseph Oliver; two great-grandchildren Channing and Leo Irving; sister, Nancy (Rino) Plueretti of Waterloo, N.Y.; three nieces Chris (Mike) Smithers of Waterloo, N.Y., Lisa Kashel of Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Ann Marie Black of Waterloo, N.Y.; nephew, Robert Booth of Camillus, N.Y.; his former wives Joan Hayes and Marty Howe; his special friend, Judy Hickey.
In addition to his parents; Richard was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Howe; his nephew, James Booth; and his sister-in-law, Sandra Booth.
