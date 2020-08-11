1/1
Richard W. "Howie" Howe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Seneca Falls – Richard W. Howe "Howie", 79, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (August 8, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, on Wednesday (August 12). Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y. Due to Covid-19 a limited number of callers will be allowed into the funeral home at a time. Face masks must be worn.

Richard was born in Geneva, N.Y. on October 2, 1940 the son of the late Francis and Ethel (Arnold) Howe. He was a lifetime resident of the Seneca Falls-Waterloo area. He was retired from the Seneca Falls village street department. He was a member of the Kirk-Casey Post American Legion, and a former member of the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge.

Richard "Howie" loved to go to Cayuga Lake and have a cold Coors Light while watching the boats and birds, especially the Kingfishers and Osprey. He enjoyed fishing once in a while, NASCAR, and football, and his old western movies on AMC. He loved steam clams on his birthday and Father's Day. Howie was always a hard worker and if something needed to be done, he took care of it.

He is survived by daughter, Nina (George) Oliver of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; son, Steve (Danielle) Howe of Utica, N.Y.; three grandchildren Cassandra (Garrett) Irving, Holly and Joseph Oliver; two great-grandchildren Channing and Leo Irving; sister, Nancy (Rino) Plueretti of Waterloo, N.Y.; three nieces Chris (Mike) Smithers of Waterloo, N.Y., Lisa Kashel of Seneca Falls, N.Y., and Ann Marie Black of Waterloo, N.Y.; nephew, Robert Booth of Camillus, N.Y.; his former wives Joan Hayes and Marty Howe; his special friend, Judy Hickey.

In addition to his parents; Richard was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Howe; his nephew, James Booth; and his sister-in-law, Sandra Booth.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Richard at: doranfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved