Richard W. White Sr.
1937 - 2020
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Richard W. White Sr., age 83, died peacefully at home on Thursday (May 21, 2020).

Due to the current situation a private burial will be in Pioneer Cemetery.

Mr. White was born on April 2, 1937 in Manchester, N.Y. the son of the late Lester and Esther Coons White.

Mr. White left home at an early age and and joined Hall Family amusements. He traveled with the carnival with Hall family for 34 years operating the Chair Swing. He later went to work for Seneca Foods in Geneva where he retired after 20 years. Mr. White enjoyed fishing and was an avid Buffalo Bills and New York Mets fan.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carolyn; children Maryesther (Tyler) Brink, Christine White, Richard (Kelly) White Jr.; grandchildren Matthew, Zackary, Bailyn, Thomas Jr., Austin, Jaiden, Christopher, Hannah, Alexis and Sean; two step-grandchildren Nicholas (Shenea) Patchen and Sean Patchen; three great-grandchildren; brothers Raymond (Joyce) White and Gary "Peatmoss" White.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Virginia Outhouse.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
He was the greatest dad I will missseed him very much love you dad
Christine white
Father
