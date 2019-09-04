|
NEWARK – Ricky A. Orsborne, 52, died August 31, 2019.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (September 6) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Ricky was born in Newark on October 2, 1966 , son of Walter and Bonnie Travers Orsborne.
Survived by his wife of 33 years, Julie VanDuyne Orsborne; two sons Daniel (Sandra) and Dustin of Newark; daughter, Dana Orsborne (Quenton) of Rochester; his mother, Bonnie Orsborne of Newark.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019