Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
Ricky A. Orsborne


1966 - 2019
Ricky A. Orsborne Obituary
NEWARK – Ricky A. Orsborne, 52, died August 31, 2019.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (September 6) at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Ricky was born in Newark on October 2, 1966 , son of Walter and Bonnie Travers Orsborne.

Survived by his wife of 33 years, Julie VanDuyne Orsborne; two sons Daniel (Sandra) and Dustin of Newark; daughter, Dana Orsborne (Quenton) of Rochester; his mother, Bonnie Orsborne of Newark.

visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
