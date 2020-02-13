|
|
SENECA FALLS – Rita G. Evans, 72, of Troy St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (February 9, 2020) at Upstate Medical Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Rita was born in Hampton, Va. on May 3, 1947 the daughter of the late Wilton W. and G. Jean (Johnston) Wyatt. She had resided in Seneca Falls since December of 1978, moving from Grandview, Missouri. She had been employed as a sales clerk for Liz Claiborne at the Outlet Mall in Waterloo, N.Y. She also had worked at the front desk at the Holiday Inn in Waterloo and, at one time, for Kathy Troisi at Kathy's day care. Rita attended Calvary Chapel in Seneca Falls. She was an avid doll collector and just loved her two dogs, Mercedes and Glory.
She is survived by two sons Arthur Evans, IV (Renee) of Swansboro, N.C. and Tim Evans of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; their father, Arthur Evans, III of Waterloo, N.Y.; her two brothers Danny B. Wyatt (Mariana) of Greer, S.C. and Barry L. Wyatt of Fort Mill, S.C.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Rita at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020