WILLIAMSON–Rita M. Lockley entered into rest on July 26, 2019, at age 78.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (July 31) at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, N.Y.
Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service.
Survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Lynn; son, Camron (Susan) Lockley; grandchildren Cody, Devyn, and Elizabeth Lockley; sister-in-law, Pam Maine; many extended family members and friends.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 29 to July 31, 2019