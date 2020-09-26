SENECA FALLS - Rita M. Midey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (September 22, 2020).
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (October 2) at St. Patrick's Church, 97 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY. Interment to follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to Lifetime Care Hospice/Hildebrandt Care Center, 3111 Winton Rd. S., Rochester, NY 14623.
Family meant everything to Rita. While there's no love like a mother's love, it was her grandchildren who were her world. Anything to do with her grandchildren was top priority for Rita. In addition to her family, she enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, politics, and keeping in touch with friends and family on Facebook. Rita also spent 10 years working at Zotos International in Geneva.
Survived by her son, Michael (Mary) Midey; daughters Joan Blanchard and Nancy Galusha; grandchildren Sean Roulan, Gregory Blanchard, Tricia Blanchard, Daniel Galusha, Rachel Midey, and Phillip Galusha; sister, Toni Witter; sister-in-law, Mary Manko; good friend, Katie Moses; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, Dean; sons-in-law Jim Blanchard and Jerry Galusha; as well as beloved family and cherished friends.
To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit Doranfuneralhome.com.