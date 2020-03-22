|
ROCHESTER – Rita P. (Scarselletta) Scaramuzzino, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 16, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease.
The family has decided, due to the current limitations on public gatherings, a wake and service will be announced for a future date.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donations to the of Rochester, 1344 University Ave., #270, Rochester, NY 14607.
Rita was first generation Italian, born on February 3, 1937, in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She attended Albany State Teacher's College and William Smith College, where she graduated with a B.S. in biology. She taught middle school biology in Churchville, N.Y. and worked as a lab assistant at the Cornell Experimental Station in Geneva before she devoted her time as a mother and a wife. Her love of learning was evident as she later earned her real-estate license and certification as a reading teacher from Nazareth College. Rita enjoyed cooking, traveling, theater, bowling, square dancing and playing bridge at the Geneva Women's Club and Chapel Oaks (Rochester), where she lived since 2018. Rita was a strong woman whose faith sustained her through her illness and many losses. She will be deeply missed by all.
She left behind her beloved daughter, Amy Scaramuzzino of Rochester; son, Anthony Scaramuzzino of Penn Yan; grandson, Joey Law; cousin, Delena Pacello; sister-in-law, Betty (Scaramuzzino) Pluretti; nephews Stephen Scarselletta and Arthur Pluretti; nieces Fran Pluretti and Sue Pluretti; many extended family and friends.
Rita was predeceased by her much loved husband, Dominic Scaramuzzino; brother, Mario Scarselletta; and parents Teresa (Marino) and Albert Scarselletta.
The family would like to thank all the staff and medical team at the Seneca Ridge Dialysis Center for all their compassionate care of Rita.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020