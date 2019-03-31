Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Alderman. View Sign

PENN YAN - Robert A. Alderman, age 95, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away peacefully on Saturday (March 23, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital with his daughter at his side.



At his request, no calling hours will be held. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday (April 6) in the Palmyra Cemetery, 272 Vienna Street, Palmyra, NY. A light lunch and a celebration of Bob's life will be held at Cobblestone Springs, 4306 Lakemont-Himrod Road, Dundee, NY 14837 from 1 to 3 p.m. following the burial.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bob's name to Cobblestone Springs.



Bob was born May 14, 1923 in Macedon, N.Y. to George M. and Minnie (Leno) Alderman. He graduated as valedictorian of his class from Macedon High School in 1940, served in the Army Air Corp from 1944 to 1946, and worked as a business systems analyst at Garlock Incorporated until his retirement in 1988. He raised Brittany Spaniels and Quarter Horses. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, sailor and golfer.



He is survived by his daughter, Anne; special cousin, Richard Johns; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.



He was predeceased by his wives Lucille Doyle Alderman and Patricia Lindsey Alderman, and his former wife, Ethel Haak.



