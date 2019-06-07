DUNDEE–Robert A. ''Bob'' Huber, age 79, of Dundee, N.Y. died Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at F. F. Thompson Memorial Hospital, Canandaigua, N.Y.
Calling hours will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday (June 9) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, N.Y. A Masonic Service will be held at 6 p.m. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (June 10) at the funeral home, with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
Memorial contributions may be made per the donor's choice.
Robert was born December 17, 1939 in Brookville, Pa., the son of the late Ralph A. and Velma {Brocious} Huber. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1957, and went onto graduated from Albany School of Pharmacy in 1961. Bob was the owner of Dundee Pharmacy for over 30 years. He was a member of Dundee Masonic Lodge 123 F&AM, and served on the Board of Directors of Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. He loved sports, golf, baseball, NASCAR, and horse racing; he enjoyed time at the lake boating, and sailing. He was an avid cook, animal lover, but most of all a wonderful friend who loved helping his fellow man.
He is loved and will be dearly missed by his daughter, Renée D. Huber of Oneonta, N.Y.; two sons Michael D. (Holly Opatick) Huber of Uniontown, Pa., and Jonathan L.R. (Kayla Marusarz) Huber of Dundee; four twin grandchildren Lauren and Bryson Huber of Oneonta, Jaden and Tristan Huber of Uniontown; a brother, Richard A. (Jayne) Huber of Elmira, N.Y.; a sister, Kathy (William) Locke of Roswell, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Besides his parents, he was pre-deceased by a daughter, Michelle M. Huber in 2008; and two sisters Connie Berry in 2006, and Barbara Huber in 2017.
Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019