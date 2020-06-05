GENEVA - Robert A. Verdehem, age 84, of Geneva passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, after a short and courageous battle with cancer.There will be no prior calling hours due to the limitation on gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A memorial service will be scheduled in Geneva, at a later date at a time and location to be announced by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps, N.Y.Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Winnek Post 396 in Geneva, and the Ontario County Humane Society.Bob was born on November 10, 1935 in Phelps, N.Y. He was the only son out of eight children born to Peter and Mary Verdehem of Phelps. He attended and graduated from the Phelps school district. Bob went on to serve his country proudly in the US Navy as a Combat Aircrewman during the Korean War. After the war ended, Bob continued to serve his nation in the US Navy in the Pacific theater, with lengthy deployments on Guam, Okinawa, Japan and San Diego, Calif. Serving his country was one of Bob's proudest achievements in life.After an honorable discharge from the US Navy, Bob returned to the Geneva area and he joined the Geneva Police Department as a Patrolman in 1960. Bob's duties on the Police force included motorcycle patrols. He would often lead the parades in Geneva on the police motorcycle. He was the Geneva Police Department's head firearms instructor and armor for many years during his tenure with the department. In 1972, Bob was awarded the Medal of Honor by the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Agency, for multiple injuries that he suffered during the heroic action of saving the life of a knife wielding, mentally ill man, from a burning building in the City of Geneva. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 1975. Bob was honored by the New York Moose Club as their Police Officer of the Year in 1980. He retired from the Geneva Police Department in 1985, after 25 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Geneva. After retiring from the Police Department, Bob continued to serve his beloved nation by working security and other jobs at the Seneca Army Depot for the US Department of Defense.Bob was an active member of the Winnek Post 396 American Legion in Geneva. He was a life member of the Geneva Fire Department, Hook and Ladder Company, where he actively marched in the areas fireman's parades, until the final year of his life.Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his true passion was riding motorcycle with family and friends. Over the years, he traveled much of North America by motorcycle, and he was an active member of the Finger Lakes BMW Motorcycle Club, and The Blue Knights Motorcycle club. He had countless friends throughout the Finger Lakes area, and within the nation's motorcycling community. He touched the hearts and lives of many in positive ways during his adventurous life, always there to lend a hand to a friend in need. He will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends.He is survived by his sisters Arlene Murphy of Rochester and Shirley Caves of Reading, Penn.; his children Brenda Verdehem of Geneva, Bob (Sandy) Verdehem of Bellona, Peter (Deb) Verdehem of Phelps, Brian (Jennifer) Verdehem of Sugar Land, Texas and Lynn (Tom) Perkovich of Tonawanda, N.Y.; grandchildren Tom (Brandi) Perkovich, Erica (Anthony) Nesbit, Chris (Chelsie) Verdehem, Erik Verdehem, Scott Verdehem, Alex Verdehem, Joshua Verdehem, Nicholas Verdehem, and Ella Verdehem. Additionally, he leaves behind five great-grandchildren; his special friend Joyce Lorsong; and his dog Bailey.Bob was predeceased by his parents; and his sisters Marcia VerStraete, Carolyn Gawlik, Virginia Pasarek, Rose Adams, and Lillian Wilson.The Verdehem family would like to thank the University of Rochester Medicine Homecare Hospice, and private nursing aides, for the comfort and care that they provided Bob during his brief illness.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;