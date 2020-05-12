Robert B. Heye
1960 - 2020
SHORTSVILLE - Robert B Heye passed away peacefully on Friday (May 1, 2020) with his loving wife by his side.

In keeping with the wishes of Bob there will be no calling hours or services.

Bob was born September 30, 1960 in Monterey, Calif.

Bob graduated from Waterloo Senior High School class of 1978, retired from GM/Valeo of Rochester and worked at the Geneva City School District.

Bob touched many lives in many ways.

Bob's passion was riding his motorcycles with all his buddies. He loved the great outdoors along with rebuilding and fixing anything he could get his hands on.

Bob is survived by his wife, Colleen; mother, Laura Heye; brother, Brad Heye; daughter, Victoria; granddaughter, Kassy; brother-in-law, Mark Yeckley; sister-in-law, Heidi Baran; four very special nieces; three very special great-nieces; and two very special great-nephews. Bob loved taking care of his special GSD's Nugent and Sasha.

Bob is predeceased by his step father, Don Stulpin; and his mother-in-law, Beverly Yeckley.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 12 to May 15, 2020.
