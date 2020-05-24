Robert "Bob" Balsley
1936 - 2020
GENEVA - Robert "Bob" Balsley, 83, returned to his heavenly home on May 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

Services: Robert will be cremated and a celebration of life services with military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks at a later date.

The family is grateful for the condolences.

Donations may be made to the charity of ones' choice or to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St, Geneva, NY 14456, in Dad's name.

Robert was born to the late John and Margaret (Woods) Balsley in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on May 28, 1936. He grew up in Geneva, N.Y. and was a graduate of DeSales High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955 and served for four years. Robert was a graduate of DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, trained as an electrical engineer.

After working for a few years at General Electric in Syracuse, NY, he moved to St. Louis and accepted a position at McDonnel Douglas (Boeing) working on the Gemini spacecraft, F-4 and F-15 aircraft programs.

Robert was married in 1968 to Ruth (Meek) Balsley, a union which lasted 22 years and produced two exceptional children, Michael and Catherine.

Robert shared many things with his children throughout their lives including his strong faith, love of reading and history, fishing and his dedication to friends and family.

Robert is survived by his son, Michael J. Balsley; daughter, Catherine (Don) Vaisvil; brother, Edward (Linda) Balsley of Stamford Conn.; and seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two nieces, Mary Balsley Buscemi and Rebecca Balsley Dempsey, both of Stamford, Conn.; cousins Helen (Jim) Petersen and David Kuryla, both of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; and his wonderful friend, Bethanne Wertheimer.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Balsley.

A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Though we cant be together as you mourn and remember your father, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Robin Pokojski
Friend
