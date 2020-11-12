1/1
Robert "Glen" Boykin
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENECA FALLS - Robert "Glen" Boykin, 67, passed away on October 19, 2020 while visiting family in Texas. He will be sadly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, give to a charity of choice or family.

Glen was born September 6, 1953.

Glen was a veteran from the Air Force and loved his country. He also retired from the Postal Service after 34 years. Glen had a tender heart and a very big smile. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf and bowl.

He is survived by his mom, Maxine; his loving wife, Karen; daughter, Lindsey; and special grandson, Austin. Glen is also survived by his brothers Frank and Mark; his sister, Sherry; many families in Texas; and family and friends in New York.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Your loving wife and family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved