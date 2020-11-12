SENECA FALLS - Robert "Glen" Boykin, 67, passed away on October 19, 2020 while visiting family in Texas. He will be sadly missed by all.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, give to a charity of choice
or family.
Glen was born September 6, 1953.
Glen was a veteran from the Air Force and loved his country. He also retired from the Postal Service after 34 years. Glen had a tender heart and a very big smile. He loved to hunt, fish, play golf and bowl.
He is survived by his mom, Maxine; his loving wife, Karen; daughter, Lindsey; and special grandson, Austin. Glen is also survived by his brothers Frank and Mark; his sister, Sherry; many families in Texas; and family and friends in New York.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Your loving wife and family.