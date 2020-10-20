1/1
Robert Bruce "Bob" Woodard Jr.
ROMULUS - Robert Bruce "Bob" Woodard Jr, 73, longtime resident of State Route 414, died at Geneva General Hospital on Friday (October 16, 2020), following a brief hospitalization.

The family will celebrate and memorialize his life with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (October 27), at the Ovid Federated Church, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard. Prayers of committal with military honors will be held in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus. Social distancing and wearing of masks are required for all of those in attendance of services.

Kindly consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Ovid Federated Church, PO Box 340, Ovid, NY 14521.

Bob was born at home in Interlaken on September 13, 1947, a son of the late Robert and Myrtle Woodard. He was a 1965 graduate of Interlaken High School, and then proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1966 to 1970 aboard the USS Tattnall as a Radio Operator. Bob had a long career at Willard Psychiatric Center and then transferred to Rochester Psychiatric Center, retiring as a Rehabilitation Assistant in 2002. He attended classes at FLCC and earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Empire State College. He was an avid hunter, trapper, bird watcher, nature lover and practical jokester. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed spending quality time with his six grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rita (Liberatore); his children Elizabeth (Mark) Taylor of Missouri City, Texas, Rebecca (Paul) Hoff of Valatie, N.Y. and John (Brianna Baker) Woodard of Ovid; his grandchildren Jack, Henry and Luke Taylor and Grace, Dewitt and Casey Hoff; his siblings Flora Beck of Waterloo, Thomas (Margaret) Woodard of Plant City, Fla., Frank (Robin) Woodard and James (Sue) Woodard of Interlaken; as well as a large extended family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry, in 1999.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visitwww.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 19, 2020
My condolences to Rita and Family.
Bob is one person I always look forward to seeing. He had a great sense of humor and we both had the same last name which always added to the fun And trading quips when I would see him frequently at yard sales.
He was a good guy and will be missed. Be at peace, my friend.
Ross Woodard
Friend
